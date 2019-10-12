Utah woman’s body found in San Jose neighborhood, Bay Area media outlet reports

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Utah woman who went missing this week has been found dead in San Jose, according to Bay Area news station KPIX.

Erin Valenti, the CEO of Utah-based tech company Tinker Ventures, went missing Monday after she failed to make her flight home or return her rental car that she was meant to be driving to San Jose from Palo Alto, her husband said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

San Jose Police said Friday they were treating her disappearance as a “voluntary missing person” case.

The police department said they were investigating a death in the 6500 block of Bose Lane in San Jose but would not confirm if it was Valenti, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

“A body was located inside a vehicle parked on the street. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death,” the statement read. The department declined to release the deceased’s name the next of kin was notified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.