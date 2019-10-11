Utah tech company CEO missing since Monday in California

UTAH/CALIFORNIA — A Utah woman is missing after not returning her rental car in California and missing her flight back home this week.

Erin Valenti, 33, was last seen Monday in Palo Alto, according to her husband Harrison Weinstein.

Weinstein said Wednesday in a Facebook post that Valenti did not make it on her flight home. She was driving from Palo Alto to San Jose, but never returned the car she rented. Weinstein said her phone has been off since Monday night.

Valenti is the CEO of a Utah company called Tinker Ventures. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5’4″. She was last seen wearing torn jeans and a white t-shirt, driving a rented gray Nissan Murano with California license plate number 8LUD641.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact San Jose Police at (408) 277-4141.