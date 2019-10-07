× Number of vaping-related lung disease cases in Utah increases to 76

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health offered an update on vaping-related cases of lung disease Monday, saying there are now 76 such cases in Utah.

The 76 cases are an increase of five from the 71 reported as of September 30, and in addition to the 76 confirmed cases there are 14 other potential cases being investigated.

“Given the evidence, vaping unregulated THC cartridges or “carts” is likely the driver of this outbreak of severe lung injury,” The health department states. “The UDOH recommends people do not vape unregulated THC cartridges until we learn more.”

THC is the psychoactive component found in marijuana.

The UDOH enacted an emergency rule earlier this month that will restrict who can sell flavored e-cigarette products and require shops to display warning signs about the dangers of unregulated THC.

The implementation of that rule has been delayed until October 21.