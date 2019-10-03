× Utah lawmakers look to make vaping restrictions permanent

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would make new restrictions on vaping permanent.

A bill being co-sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, and Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, would take an emergency rule implemented by the Utah Department of Health and make it law.

The rule and the bill seek to ban flavored vape juices and e-cigarette products from retail stores like grocery and convenience stores and move them into licensed specialty tobacco shops that have age restrictions.

Rep. Dailey-Provost proposed a similar bill earlier this year, but it did not pass the 2019 legislative session. She told FOX 13 on Thursday that she believed the recent outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and high numbers of youth adoption of e-cigarettes might now persuade her legislative colleagues to support it.

