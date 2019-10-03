× MyKayla Skinner designated alternate for 2019 US Women’s World Championships Team

SALT LAKE CITY — MyKayla Skinner of the University of Utah has been designated the alternate for the U.S. Women’s World Championships team.

A press release from USA Gymnastics states Skinner will be the alternate for the 2019 World Championships, which take place October 4 through October 14 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Skinner announced earlier this year she planned to pursue an Olympic berth but would finish her degree at University of Utah, where she won two NCAA titles, eight regional titles, and seven Pac-12 individual titles with the Red Rocks.

“This is never an easy decision to make, and this time it is especially difficult because every gymnast on the team can contribute on multiple events,” Team Coordinator Tom Forster said. “MyKayla is doing an incredible job with her training and is an important member of this team.”

Skinner also shared the news via Twitter: “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone! The past 5 months have been one heck of a ride but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Still can’t believe I made the worlds team & get to be apart of something so special! Can’t wait to cheer on my girls! They will be amazing💋”

The press release indicates the following five women will compete: Simone Biles of Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre; Jade Carey of Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays; Kara Eaker of Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express; Sunisa Lee of St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center; and Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters.