Utah gymnast MyKayla Skinner to pursue Olympic ambitions for 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah gymnast MyKayla Skinner is pursuing Olympic ambitions for 2020, the university announced Thursday.

According to a press release from the University of Utah, the two-time NCAA champion intends to explore the possibility of a berth on the 2020 USA Gymnastics team after being invited in the National Team Camp in June.

Skinner was an alternate for the 5-person US team in 2016, and she placed fourth overall in the 2016 Olympic Trials.

“I love competing for the University of Utah and am so grateful to my coaches, teammates and the 15,000 fans who come and support us every (home) meet,” Skinner stated. “In my three years at Utah, I have grown and matured as a gymnast, made improvements to my form and refined my technique. While I love college gymnastics, I’d like to try and compete for my country. I see the opportunity to pursue an Olympic berth as a chance of a lifetime. If things don’t work out for whatever the reason, I plan to return to the University of Utah for my senior year.”

Skinner plans to finish her degree and is enrolled in the 2019 summer and fall semesters, the release states.

“MyKayla is a world-class gymnast and we are supportive of her desire to test the waters of resuming her international career,” Utah head coach Tom Farden said. “She has the opportunity to participate in National Team Camp and qualify to the American Classic and beyond. The Classics will allow her to gauge if she wants to continue to pursue an Olympic berth. We are keeping a roster spot open for MyKayla should she wish to come back this fall. Obviously, we would love to have her back for her senior season.”

The release stats Skinner has won two NCAA titles, eight NCAA regional and seven Pac-12 individual titles.