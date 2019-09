× Suspected bank robber dubbed ‘boonie hat bandit’ arrested in Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A suspected bank robber dubbed the ‘boonie hat bandit” by police was arrested Tuesday night.

Dennis Leota, 40, was arrested Tuesday night in Saratoga Springs by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

The man is suspected in at least two bank robberies and he was identified via a tip that came in to authorities from social media.

Leota was booked into the Davis County Jail.