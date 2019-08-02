Unified Police seeking ‘Boonie Hat Bandit’

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two bank robberies about a month apart.

The man robbed a Mountain America Credit Union in Millcreek July 1, police said. He was seen on camera wearing two distinct pieces of clothing: a t-shirt with the Salt Lake Bees logo and a camouflage boonie hat.

The Unified Police Department asked for the public’s help after the July 1 robbery but were unable to locate or identify the man — he showed up again on Friday when he robbed a Cyprus Credit Union in West Valley City.

This time, he showed his face much more clearly — and he was wearing another boonie hat.

UPD is now calling him the “Boonie Hat Bandit.”

Police described him as a Hispanic man in his mid-40s, 5’8″ or 5’9″ with a heavy build.

The Unified and West Valley City Police Departments are working with the FBI to identify the man.

