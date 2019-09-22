× Federal investigators say fatal crash happened during new driver’s first trip

RICHFIELD, Utah — The National Transportation Safety Board gave an update Sunday on its investigation of a bus rollover crash that took the lives of four tourists from China on Friday.

Pete Kotowski, the NTSB investigator in charge of the investigation, said 10 members of the board arrived in Utah on Saturday and have been working with Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation officials. The full investigation is estimated to take more than a year.

“We look at a crash in basically three phases: pre-crash condition, the crash itself and the post-crash condition,” Kotowski said.

They have been and will continue examining the roadway itself, the collision marks, conditions of the vehicle — interior, exterior and mechanical — the driver, the company operating the vehicle and others.

Some investigators are heading to California to interview the driver and the company.

Kotowski said investigators have already determined that the driver was recently hired and that this was his first trip. He was released from the hospital and is now at home in California. His name has not been released. UHP officials earlier announced that he was Chinese-American and was driving a bus full of Chinese nationals who did not speak English.

The NTSB will look at the company’s hiring practices, the driver’s licensing and medical conditions, and they are working to set up an interview with him.

Investigators are inspecting the bus for crashworthiness on the inside and outside — seating, restraining devices, the roof, windows and other features that may have affected the vehicle.

Kotowski said the bus was a 2017 Freightliner with a 37-passenger capacity. He called it a “mid-size bus,” weighing less than 26,000 pounds.