At least four killed, 12-15 critically injured in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon

BRYCE CANYON, Utah -- At least four people were killed and more than a dozen suffered critical injuries in a crash involving a tour bus on State Route 12 near Bryce Canyon Friday.

SR 12 is closed in both directions between US-89 at mile post 0 and SR-63 at mile post 14.

A photo courtesy St. George News shows the scene and response.

Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins said the bus had about 30 people aboard when it went off the road. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol later confirmed at least four people have died and there may be more casualties as the response unfolds. Between 12 and 15 people have critical injuries.

The tour was primarily composed of Chinese-speaking tourists but no further details about the company or itinerary were immediately available.

The highway patrol states multiple air ambulance and rescue crews have been dispatched to the scene.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.