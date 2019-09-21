West Wendover moves forward with marijuana facilities, including a recreational dispensary opening later this year

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada — The city council has approved licenses for a pair of cannabis grow sites, in anticipation recreational marijuana sales potentially launching later this year.

Council minutes show the city approved necessary permits for a cannabis cultivation facility for Harvest of Nevada, expected to be operating by next year. The council also recently approved an expansion for Deep Roots Harvest, which is building a marijuana grow site and dispensary. Both facilities are being constructed in an industrial area of town.

Deep Roots Harvest’s dispensary is under construction and expected to open in a few months, the council was told.

Nevada voters legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, creating a sales boom throughout the state. Recently, the Nevada Dispensary Association reported that recreational marijuana sales generated more than $100 million in excise taxes alone, with sales at about $639 million last year.

West Wendover’s City Council voted last year to approve recreational marijuana sales in the border community. The city’s mayor has said it would bring jobs and visitors in. Located 90 minutes from Salt Lake City, the population 5,000 town balloons on weekends to over 20,000 — mostly Utahns who make a run for the border to enjoy casinos, concerts and visit discount liquor stores.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona has said the city plans to remind visitors it is illegal to transport marijuana across state lines. It is also prohibited in casinos and consumption in public is also illegal.