Part of new Saratoga Springs school to open Wednesday

Posted 4:03 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, September 17, 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — After weeks of delays, a new school in Saratoga Springs will be partially open Wednesday.

“I am pleased to inform you that the state fire marshal granted us partial occupancy today. He said the division between the occupied areas and construction areas is the best he has ever seen. He assessed all safety systems or potential hazards and we are confident we can provide a safe, engaging learning experience for your students when we start school tomorrow (9/18/19),” a message from the Lake Mountain Middle School principal Mark Whitaker.

Lake Mountain Middle School was originally scheduled to open on August 20.

The west side of the building is complete, but most of the east side remains under construction and will be blocked to students, with the exception of the lunchroom and a couple of upstairs classrooms.

The kitchen also remains under construction, but warm meals for Lake Mountain Middle School students will be brought in from Vista Heights Middle School.

