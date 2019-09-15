× Utah man convicted of human trafficking, rape and other charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has been convicted for human trafficking charges, according to the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

James Savage Brown was convicted Aug. 29 of aggravated human trafficking for forced sexual exploitation, aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated exploitation of prostitution and tampering with a witness.

Brown was arrested last year for on suspicion of trafficking two women, after the two met each other in custody and shared similar stories of sexual assault, physical abuse, and forced prostitution by Brown.

Brown is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 21.