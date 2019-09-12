× Neck Fire 100% contained after burning nearly 20,000 acres in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY– The Neck Fire in southern Utah has been contained after burning nearly 20,000 acres.

An update posted Thursday indicated 100% containment was achieved, including 70 miles of containment line around the fire footprint.

The fire has burned an estimated 19,151 acres.

A fire suppression repair group is now working to install water run-off controls, fix fences and mitigate other damage from the fire fighting efforts.

The fire broke out last week and is believed to have been started by lightning.