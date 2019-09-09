‘Neck Fire’ near Parowan over 19K acres, 30 percent contained

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Iron County grew by more than 9,000 acres over the weekend and is now 30 percent contained, according to Utah Wildfire Info.

The lightning-caused fire ignited Thursday around 5 p.m., and has forced the closure of Mud Springs Rd. and unpaved roads in the area. No structures have been damaged and none are threatened. Some Utah Prairie Dogs’ dens east of the fire are being monitored, and fire crews are also working to protect the endangered sage grouse habitat.

Those driving on SR-130 are asked to slow down, but not to stop near the fire area.

Those using nearby lakes should be aware that helicopter crews may be using those lakes to dip for water. Drivers are asked not to park close to the lakes and boaters are asked not to linger.

Firefighting crews include three hotshot crews, six helicopters, six hand crews, 15 engines, three dozers and seven water tenders.