Debris covers road in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Two feet of debris covered a road in Little Cottonwood Canyon, and crews have removed enough of it to begin alternating traffic through the area.

The Utah Department of Transportation said State Route 190 was closed in both directions at mile post 6 in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday morning.

John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman, said they have made a hole through the debris to allow alternating traffic to get through the area.

The gravel and rocks are in the same area of the canyon as a slide that occurred last month, which stranded several drivers.

