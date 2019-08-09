Drivers stranded after Thursday night mudslides in Little Cottonwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Crews work around the clock to open Little Cottonwood Canyon before Saturday afternoon.

Runoff was the only thing getting down Little Cottonwood Canyon most of Friday.

“It’s unbelievable,” UDOT Maintenance Supervisor Jake Brown said.

Thursday marked one of the worst summer-time slides crews have ever seen.

“It was pretty scary,” Jill Anderson said.

Jill Anderson captured video of the mudslide while returning from dinner at Snowbird.

“Boulders started to come down and hit my brother’s truck and we actually felt all the boulders pushing us off the road,” Anderson said.

They were able to make it back unharmed. Twenty-four hours later, she’s still stuck in the lodge.

“It was packed,” Anderson said. “One hundred people wrapped around and out the doors. I think 15 or 20 people ended up sleeping in the lobby. They sold out all the rooms.”

The slide reached 15 feet deep in some places. Boulders were the size of small cars. That’s what’s making it so challenging to clear the roads.

“Guys that have been up here 20 years have never seen it this bad,” Brown said.

Hundreds of drivers turned away from getting up the canyon, too.

“We have a family reunion going on that we are missing so it is really unfortunate,” John Lebaron said, from Portland Oregon.

Lebaron flew into Salt Lake during the storm and can’t get to the resort.

“It’s disappointing to have come all this way and then to not be able to visit with family and friends,” Lebaron said.

Some UDOT employees worked around the clock, doing everything they can to open the canyon.

“I was expecting this level of wash out with the snow creeping in the springtime. In August, it’s totally unprecedented,” Keir Lee-Barber said.