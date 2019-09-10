Police identify woman found dead in Ogden storage shed, ask for help solving case

Posted 10:42 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, September 10, 2019

Alice Ann Valdez. Image courtesy Ogden Police.

OGDEN, Utah — Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a storage shed and are asking the public for help solving the case.

Ogden Police said 41-year-old- Alice Ann Valdez was found dead in a storage shed at 2868 Grant Avenue on September 5.

The woman was identified via her fingerprints and police said at this point they have few leads.

“If anyone recognizes Alice Valdez and has any information regarding her death, please contact Ogden Police Detective Travis Kearl, 801-629-8029,” the release states.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.