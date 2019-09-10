× Police identify woman found dead in Ogden storage shed, ask for help solving case

OGDEN, Utah — Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a storage shed and are asking the public for help solving the case.

Ogden Police said 41-year-old- Alice Ann Valdez was found dead in a storage shed at 2868 Grant Avenue on September 5.

The woman was identified via her fingerprints and police said at this point they have few leads.

“If anyone recognizes Alice Valdez and has any information regarding her death, please contact Ogden Police Detective Travis Kearl, 801-629-8029,” the release states.