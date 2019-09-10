× Mitt Romney asks FDA to consider e-cigarette recall amid rise in vaping-related lung disease cases

UTAH — Senator Mitt Romney called on the FDA to consider an e-cigarette recall Tuesday morning amid a rising number of lung disease cases related to vaping.

Romney stated via Twitter the FDA “should consider recalling e-cigarettes as it continues to investigate recent deaths and illnesses related to vaping. I’m increasingly concerned that a generation of young people has been deceived into thinking e-cigarettes are safe.”

Utah has seen 35 reported cases of lung disease related to vaping nicotine and THC.

Other states have seen in increase in such cases, and the city of Milwaukee recently urged residents to stop using vape and e-cigarette devices.

There have been 450 cases of severe lung disease nationwide, including five deaths, and the Centers for Disease Control are urging users to quit.

Dr. Scott Aberegg, an associate director of medicine over the Pulmonary Care division at the University of Utah Health, said it’s not just a matter of nicotine or THC.

“I think it’s important to not be too alarmist and speak beyond the current evidence that we have, but until we know what’s causing this illness, vaping is something that appears to be capable of causing this illness — regardless of what substances a person is vaping,” he said.

He encouraged users to stop until the research becomes more clear.

“I recommend that no one vape anything until we understand this illness better,” he said.