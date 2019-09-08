Local vape shop owner discusses why people are getting sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — As concerns over the consequences of vaping arise, one local vape shop owner says what’s hurting people is misconstrued.

Michael Berry owns Blackhouse Vapor Company, and he said they’ve seen a small dip in sales because of what health officials are saying. But the issues come from counterfeit cartridges, he says, not ones bought by licensed shops.

“They’ll cut them with fentanyl, synthetic drugs, now they’re finding them with Vitamin E,” Berry said. “Pesticides, heavy metals, molds and mycotoxins, no potency issues.”

Berry said these issues are found in THC Cartridges bought off the street that have not been through lab tests.

THC oil is the component in cannabis that gets people high and is currently illegal in Utah.

Another issue Berry said comes from people building their own vaping devices.

“They’ll build coils on this device, stuff it with cotton and then drip their juice on top of that cotton and the vaporize off of it,” he said.

It works for a time, he said, but the hand-crafted vaporizer drains the battery faster than the device is designed to do, causing it to explode — defeating the purpose of the E-cigarette, which Berry said is a better alternative to smoking.

“E-cigarettes have been found to be 95 percent less harmful than smoking,” Berry said. “If you don’t vape, don’t start. If you’re not a smoker, don’t vape. But if you want to get off cigarettes, it’s one way to do that.”

The Department of Agriculture has a list of CBD products that are okay to vape. It can be found here.