Man charged in SLC murder; already in custody for Provo altercation two days after shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with shooting and killing a woman last month on North Temple.

Timothy Vaughn, 27, was charged Friday with murder, receiving stolen property and illegal firearm possession. He is suspected of shooting and killing 33-year-old Alicia Baxter on August 15.

According to the police report, two witnesses saw Vaughn shoot Baxter in the head at 800 W. North Temple St. Baxter was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

One witness reportedly saw the two arguing, then saw Vaughn pull out a handgun and shoot Baxter. Another witness said he was speaking with Baxter when Vaughn approached and asked if he wanted to buy the gun from him, admitting it was stolen. He says he was not looking at the time the shot was fired, but said he heard a “bang,” looked up and saw Baxter on the ground. Both witnesses said Vaughn fled to a nearby UTA TRAX line.

At the time charges were placed, Vaughn was already in custody at the Utah County Jail for unrelated charges that reportedly occurred two days after Baxter was shot. Police say he was in an altercation and threatened to stab a man in a Provo shopping center parking lot. He was arrested and charged with assault, theft and firearm possession. Police say the firearm in his possession was listed as stolen out of Park City the day of the shooting.