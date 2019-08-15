Woman killed in shooting near 800 W North Temple; suspect still at-large

Posted 8:33 pm, August 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:14PM, August 15, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot wound to her head near 800 West and North Temple Thursday evening, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police said they are actively looking for the suspect and the call came in around 5:00 p.m. The woman has been identified but her identity has not been revealed; police are still trying to contact her family.

SLC Police said they do not have a motive at this time and the woman was talking with three males when a single gunshot was heard.

They also said they are looking for two witnesses involved with the incident, which is believed to have been an isolated event.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

