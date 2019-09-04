Payson Lakes under harmful algal bloom warning after 12-year-old girl gets sick

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Health Department issued a harmful algal bloom warning Wednesday for the Payson Lakes.

The warning comes after a 12-year-old girl got sick while recreating with her family at Big East Lake over the Labor Day weekend.

The health department included Box Lake and McClellan Lake in the harmful algal warning along with Big East Lake.

There are at least eleven areas under warning or advisory in Utah, including one at Millrace Park Pond in Taylorsville.

Check here for an up-to-date list of harmful algal blooms.