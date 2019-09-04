Ogden Police release officer body cam video from shooting on Gramercy Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Ogden Police released body cam video of a recent officer-involved shooting.

The video released Wednesday shows a shooting that took place August 16.

Officers had responded to a report of a loud party on Gramercy Avenue.

The video shows 26-year-old Jovany Mercado-Bedolla holding a knife as he walked out of a garage.

When he refused to drop the gun and continued to walk toward officers, they fired on him, killing him.

The four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the Weber County Attorney's Office investigates the shooting.