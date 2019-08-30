× Smoke from wildfire in Bountiful creates ‘significant impacts’ on air quality in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — State environmental officials are warning residents in some parts of Davis County about air quality as a wildfire burns near Bountiful.

The Department of Environmental Quality states the Gun Range Fire, which is burning on 150 acres near Bountiful, is having “significant impacts on Air Quality in Bountiful and Centerville.”

PM 2.5 pollution is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range and approaching “unhealthy”, the agency stated.

Smoke from the wildfire is creating high concentrations of particulates. Those with heart or lung conditions are encouraged to reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

The agency states that as winds shift throughout the day, smoke will travel north to Weber county and south to the Salt Lake Valley.

Visit air.Utah.gov for the latest information on air quality and for air quality forecasts.