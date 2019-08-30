× Hundreds of homes evacuated in Bountiful, Centerville due to ‘Gun Range Fire’

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Evacuations are underway in Bountiful and Centerville early Friday morning due to a wildfire.

About 400 homes are under a mandatory evacuation, according to officials with Utah Wildfire. (See evacuation map below.)

Evacuation centers are being set up at the LDS church meetinghouse at Center and Main St. in Bountiful, and at 900 S 400 E and 270 N 300 E in Centerville.

Watch FOX 13’s Good Day Utah and fox13now.com for updates.