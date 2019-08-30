Evacuee describes overnight flight from home near Gun Range Fire in Bountiful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah -- Hundreds of people were evacuated early Friday morning after a wildfire broke out in Bountiful.

Some of those evacuees are sheltering at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse near the fire, and one of them spoke to Fox 13's Todd Tanner about waking up in the middle of the night and rushing to safety.

Three homes were destroyed and five were damaged by the fire.

An evacuation center was set up at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at Center and Main St. in Bountiful, and two more at 900 S 400 E and 270 N 300 E in Centerville have now been closed.

As of about 6:30 a.m. Friday, fire officials said the threat to structures have diminished but evacuations remain in effect.

Bountiful City said the evacuations would be reassessed at 9 a.m. Friday.