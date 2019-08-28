Is vaping a safer alternative to smoking? U. lung expert says vaping has its own risks

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Department of Health has announced a drastic increase in the number of reports it is receiving regarding vaping-related illnesses.
That followed a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing over 150 cases of severe lung disease in 16 states that could be caused by vaping.
A Nephi teenager loved vaping, until she ended up in the ICU in a medically-induced coma.
Dr. Scott Aberegg, a pulmonologist from the University of Utah, joined Max and Tamara to weigh in on these recent events.
Among the highlights:
- Vaping has its own set of risks.
- Cigarettes take years to do damage, but vaping can bring on rapid onset of illnesses.
- The only thing safe to put in your lungs is fresh air.
