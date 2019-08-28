Is vaping a safer alternative to smoking? U. lung expert says vaping has its own risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Department of Health has announced a drastic increase in the number of reports it is receiving regarding vaping-related illnesses.

That followed a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing over 150 cases of severe lung disease in 16 states that could be caused by vaping.

A Nephi teenager loved vaping, until she ended up in the ICU in a medically-induced coma.

Dr. Scott Aberegg, a pulmonologist from the University of Utah, joined Max and Tamara to weigh in on these recent events.

Among the highlights:

Vaping has its own set of risks.

Cigarettes take years to do damage, but vaping can bring on rapid onset of illnesses.

The only thing safe to put in your lungs is fresh air.