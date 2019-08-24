West Valley police ask for witness accounts in teen’s unsolved homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — More than a month after Neko Jardine was shot and killed outside of a house party, West Valley City Police are asking for cooperation from potential witnesses.
In a statement released Saturday, the department said that after hundreds of hours investigating, there have still been no arrests made. Police are now asking for anyone at the crowded party — estimated up to 40 people, up to 20 outside when shots were fired — to come forward with any helpful information. Information can be given anonymously. They also ask that anyone who may have given incomplete or false information in the initial aftermath of the shooting to return and give the true account.
Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000 or 801-963-3459.
The full statement from the police department can be read below:
While a team of investigators has spent hundreds of hours investigating the homicide of Neko Jardine, as of today, there are no arrests in the case. Our investigators have executed multiple search warrants and continue to follow up on leads, but we need the cooperation of those who might have information in this case. It is estimated that 30-40 people were inside the home where a house party was occurring that night. As many as 15-20 may have been outside and witnessed the shooting. Many of those party-goers fled without talking to police and have not come forward to help in the case.
We ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please come forward. The information you provide can be given anonymously and there are ways to protect the information that is given. If someone gave a false statement in the initial aftermath of the shooting, we invite you to please, come back and correct it.
The homicide of Neko Jardine is our only unsolved homicide of 2019. Our investigative unit has and will continue to pour our efforts into this case as we seek justice for Neko, his family and our entire community.
Anyone with information may call 801-840-4000 or leave a message on our Tip-a-Cop line, 801-963-3459.