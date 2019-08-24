West Valley police ask for witness accounts in teen’s unsolved homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — More than a month after Neko Jardine was shot and killed outside of a house party, West Valley City Police are asking for cooperation from potential witnesses.

In a statement released Saturday, the department said that after hundreds of hours investigating, there have still been no arrests made. Police are now asking for anyone at the crowded party — estimated up to 40 people, up to 20 outside when shots were fired — to come forward with any helpful information. Information can be given anonymously. They also ask that anyone who may have given incomplete or false information in the initial aftermath of the shooting to return and give the true account.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000 or 801-963-3459.

The full statement from the police department can be read below: