× Man accused of murdering MacKenzie Lueck charged in separate sex abuse case

SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors have filed sex abuse and kidnapping charges against the man accused of murdering MacKenzie Lueck after a woman reported abuse that she said occurred in 2018.

Ayoola Ajayi was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of forcible sexual abuse.

A woman told investigators she met Ajayi on a dating app, met him in person and then agreed to dinner at his home in March of 2018.

She said after dinner Ajayi began kissing her, and she tried to get him to stop when he began kissing her more intensely and began groping her.

Ajayi is accused of kidnapping and murdering MacKenzie Lueck after meeting up with her at a park in North Salt Lake. He is accused of trying to burn her body in his backyard before hiding her remains in Logan Canyon.

Investigators located child pornography on Ajayi’s computer during the homicide investigation, which led to 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor against the man.