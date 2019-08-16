× Latter-day Saint church launches abuse prevention training for all leaders who interact with youth

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday they will require all leaders who oversee youth and children to complete training to prevent and respond to abuse.

Friday’s announcement begins with references to Jesus Christ’s love for children and the statement “His Church does not tolerate abuse of any kind.”

The online training will initially launch in North America, with other areas to follow. The training will be completed as new leaders receive assignments to work with children and youth.

“We take Jesus Christ’s teachings about children and youth very seriously,” said Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president. “He welcomed them into His presence and gave stern warnings against abusing, bullying or hurting them in any way. Jesus said of children, ‘Of such is the kingdom of God’ [Mark 10:14]. His deep concern for children and youth must continue to be our deep concern.”

Church leaders sent a notice indicating all leaders in the following positions are asked to complete the training:

Stake and district presidencies, bishoprics and branch presidencies

High councilors

Stake, district, ward, and branch Primary, Young Women, Young Men and Sunday School and Relief Society presidencies; elders quorum presidencies

Secretaries, teachers, advisers, camp leaders, activity day leaders, music leaders, pianists and others serving in positions in the Primary,

Young Women and Young Men organizations

Teachers of youth Sunday School and seminary classes

The release also states that Latter-day Saint leaders registered in Scouting should also complete the youth protection training required by that group for 2019 before the faith ends its participation with the BSA in 2020.

Parents are also encouraged to complete the training, which is available here.

The release states:

“The training is designed to increase awareness, highlight policies and identify best practices for supervising and interacting with children and youth. It also helps leaders know how to prevent and respond to abuse. Leaders and specialists from child protection organizations, family therapists and other professionals participated in the creation and evaluation of the new training.”

The new system includes notifications for local leaders regarding the members who need to complete the training, who should “ensure that members access and complete the training.”

The Latter-day Saint faith has faced criticism regarding leaders interactions with children, including an organized effort called “Protect LDS Children” that focused on doing away with one-on-one worthiness interviews between bishops and youth.