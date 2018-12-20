Sam Young, founder of ‘Protect LDS Children,’ announces new campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — In a press conference Thursday, Sam Young, who was excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in September announced that he was starting a new campaign to help not only LDS children, but all children regardless of faith.

"In 2019 we wish to give a gift to every child. A gift of safety, recognition, protection, a gift of awareness. Our awareness of the abusive dangers our children face," Young said.

Young mentioned a 5-point action plan that he wants to start in 2019.

That plan includes joining up with other religious organizations, being more present on social media, holding a march in the streets of Salt Lake City and publishing a book.

"Abuse is a violation of boundaries. Taking a 15-year-old behind closed doors and asking how she masturbates and if she orgasms is an egregious violation of boundaries. It is abuse," Young said.

Young was excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after campaigning to end one-on-one meetings between children, teens and young adults and the clergy of the church, interviews which Young said were explicit and sexual in nature.