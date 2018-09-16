Former LDS bishop Sam Young, who called for end of one-on-one youth interviews, excommunicated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sam Young read his excommunication letter from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the first time, Sunday, with a crowd at Temple Square.

“You will not have a temple recommend, wear temple garments, pay tithes and offerings or exercise the priesthood,” read Young to the crowd.

Young has been protesting the Church’s policy on Bishop’s interviewing young children. Though the Church put out new guidelines for Bishops earlier this year, Young said it isn’t enough.

“They’re idiotic the new guidelines,” said Young, then turning to the Salt Lake Temple behind him, he began to yell, “Come out of that building right there and demonstrate your desire to protect our children!”

When asked about Young’s excommunication, the Church put out this statement:

“Because of the personal nature of Church disciplinary matters and to respect the privacy of those involved, the Church does not provide information about the proceedings. Church discipline is administered by local leaders who are familiar with the individual and his or her circumstances."

Now, with his membership officially removed, Young said he won’t stop his efforts against the Church’s policy.

“They have no power to excommunicate me for the cause of helping children,” said Young.