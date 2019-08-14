Erin Mendenhall talks next steps after declaring victory in SLC Mayoral primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Erin Mendenhall has declared victory in the primary election for Salt Lake City Mayor, and she came by Fox 13 Wednesday morning to discuss her next steps heading into the general election.

Unofficial results show Mendenhall leading the crowded field with 23.7 percent of the vote, with Jim Dabakis and Luz Escamilla both trailing in the 21 percent range.

The top two candidates will advance to the general election.

Mendenhall said Salt Lake City has been led for more than a decade by former state legislators, and she said it's time for a leader with more experience at city hall.

She also said her work on air quality is a major focus of her platform.

See the video above for her remarks.