In the Salt Lake City mayor’s race, too close to call

Posted 8:06 pm, August 13, 2019, by , and

SALT LAKE CITY — Initial results have been posted for the high-profile mayor’s race.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Salt Lake County Clerk released the first round of balloting showing Erin Mendhenhall surging to the lead with 24% of the vote, followed by Jim Dabakis and Luz Escamilla, with about 21% each. David Garbett had 15%, David Ibarra had 8% and Stan Penfold had 6%.

Rainer Huck and Richard Goldberger barely registered at 1% and 0%, respectively.

The next round of ballots was expected to be released around 10 p.m., the Salt Lake County Clerk told FOX 13.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.

