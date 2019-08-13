In the Salt Lake City mayor’s race, too close to call

SALT LAKE CITY — Initial results have been posted for the high-profile mayor’s race.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Salt Lake County Clerk released the first round of balloting showing Erin Mendhenhall surging to the lead with 24% of the vote, followed by Jim Dabakis and Luz Escamilla, with about 21% each. David Garbett had 15%, David Ibarra had 8% and Stan Penfold had 6%.

Rainer Huck and Richard Goldberger barely registered at 1% and 0%, respectively.

The next round of ballots was expected to be released around 10 p.m., the Salt Lake County Clerk told FOX 13.

