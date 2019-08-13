Leaders emerge in Utah mayoral primary election results

Posted 9:09 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19PM, August 13, 2019

The current Utah State flag.

UTAH — As the Salt Lake City mayor’s race has three top contenders early in the primaries, here are the early reported results from other mayoral races in Utah:

West Jordan City Mayor:

  • Dirk Burton — 3,328 (42.42%)
  • Jim Riding — 3,040 (38.75%)
  • Alan R. Anderson — 1,478 (18.84%)

Ogden City Mayor:

  • Mike Caldwell — 3,271 (44.97%)
  • Angel Castillo — 2,045 (28.11%)
  • Daniel Tabish — 1,610 (22.13%)
  • John H. Thompson — 348 (4.78%)

Layton City Mayor:

  • Joy Petro — 2,449 (28.7%)
  • Joyce Forbes Brown — 2,352 (27.57%)
  • Bruce Davis — 1,838 (21.54%)
  • Scott Williams — 1,105 (12.95%)
  • Tricia Pilny — 788 (9.24%)

Hooper City Mayor:

  • Dale R. Fowers — 819 (55.56%)
  • Lori L. Brinkerhoff — 378 (25.64%)
  • Tyce Jensen — 277 (18.79%)

Brighton Mayor:

  • Danial E. Knopp — 59 (50.43%)
  • Don O. Despain — 56 (47.86%)
  • R. Wade Lambert — 2 (1.71%)

These are early results from primary elections. They are not the official current standings, only the latest reported.

Early results can also be found for city and county council races at the links below:

Other counties’ results can be found on their respective websites. Some may not update online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.