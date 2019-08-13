× Leaders emerge in Utah mayoral primary election results

UTAH — As the Salt Lake City mayor’s race has three top contenders early in the primaries, here are the early reported results from other mayoral races in Utah:

West Jordan City Mayor:

Dirk Burton — 3,328 (42.42%)

Jim Riding — 3,040 (38.75%)

Alan R. Anderson — 1,478 (18.84%)

Ogden City Mayor:

Mike Caldwell — 3,271 (44.97%)

Angel Castillo — 2,045 (28.11%)

Daniel Tabish — 1,610 (22.13%)

John H. Thompson — 348 (4.78%)

Layton City Mayor:

Joy Petro — 2,449 (28.7%)

Joyce Forbes Brown — 2,352 (27.57%)

Bruce Davis — 1,838 (21.54%)

Scott Williams — 1,105 (12.95%)

Tricia Pilny — 788 (9.24%)

Hooper City Mayor:

Dale R. Fowers — 819 (55.56%)

Lori L. Brinkerhoff — 378 (25.64%)

Tyce Jensen — 277 (18.79%)

Brighton Mayor:

Danial E. Knopp — 59 (50.43%)

Don O. Despain — 56 (47.86%)

R. Wade Lambert — 2 (1.71%)

These are early results from primary elections. They are not the official current standings, only the latest reported.

