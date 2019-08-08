UDOT construction project to close I-15 in both directions in Layton during the nighttime this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A UDOT construction project will close a stretch of I-15 in both directions in Layton this weekend.

Crews will take down the Church Street Bridge as part of the express lane extensions in Davis and Weber Counties.

All of the work will take place at night, beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and lanes will be open during the daytime.

Once complete, there will be 80 miles of continuous express lane in that area, the longest in the country.

UDOT crews will also be repairing two bridges on I-215.

The bridges at 2700 South and 3100 South were damaged in February by a truck hauling a load that was too high.

Over the next month, crews will be working under those bridges at night.

That means I-215 southbound from California Avenue to 3500 South will be down to one lane.

That job should be finished in about four weeks.

UDOT Spokesperson John Gleason joined Kerri and Dan on Good Day Utah to talk about the projects and the detours to get around them.