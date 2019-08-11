× Nightly I-15 closure canceled after UDOT finishes project early

LAYTON, Utah — A stretch of freeway in Layton will no longer close Sunday night as planned.

Interstate 15 was scheduled to close between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive for a third night this weekend as the Utah Department of Transportation demolished a bridge, but that closure has been called off.

The demolition and cleanup of the Church Street Bridge have been completed, UDOT announced Sunday evening.

Crews were demolishing the bridge to make room for an express lane expansion in the area. When complete, the 80-mile stretch will be the longest continuous express lane in the country.

