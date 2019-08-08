× Severe weather approaching Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather is on its way to the Wasatch Front Thursday, with some warnings already in effect across the state.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Juab, Sanpete, Tooele and Utah counties through 6:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Parts of I-15, from Mona south towards Scipio, and U.S.-89 from Fairview through Ephraim are included in one warning while southern Tooele County is included in another.

The NWS said winds could gust up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail is possible with these storms.

The line of storms over western Utah is expanding and has a history of producing 40+ mph wind gusts. If it holds together, this line will approach the Wasatch Front around 6-7pm. #utwx pic.twitter.com/CsBERWygX1 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 8, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ephraim UT, Nephi UT, Mount Pleasant UT until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/o9wucDbLqE — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 8, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dugway UT, Rush Valley UT, Vernon UT until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/KXIrPBQ3I7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 8, 2019

