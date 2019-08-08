Severe weather approaching Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather is on its way to the Wasatch Front Thursday, with some warnings already in effect across the state.
The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Juab, Sanpete, Tooele and Utah counties through 6:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Parts of I-15, from Mona south towards Scipio, and U.S.-89 from Fairview through Ephraim are included in one warning while southern Tooele County is included in another.
The NWS said winds could gust up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail is possible with these storms.
Check here for the latest updates.
For breaking news and weather alerts no matter where you go, download the FREE FOX 13 News App here.