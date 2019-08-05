3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Keith Stubbs

Posted 3:47 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, August 5, 2019

Has anyone ever tolf you that you’re funny, or that you have a good sense of humor?

And have you ever wondered what it would be like to make people laugh for a living?

Keith Stubbs owns several comedy clubs in Utah, and has opened for the likes of Joan Rivers, Frank Caliendo, Luis Black, Jim Gaffigan and many others.

In this 3 Questions interview with Bob Evans of FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City, Keith Stubbs explains what it’s like to go from imagining a life in comedy, to actually living it!
