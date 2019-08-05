× 3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Keith Stubbs

Keith Stubbs owns several comedy clubs in Utah, and has opened for the likes of Joan Rivers, Frank Caliendo, Luis Black, Jim Gaffigan and many others.

In this 3 Questions interview with Bob Evans of FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City, Keith Stubbs explains what it’s like to go from imagining a life in comedy, to actually living it!

