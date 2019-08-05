× 3 Questions with Bob Evans Podcast: Astrid Tuminez

To call Astrid Tuminez accomplished seems like a gross understatement. She was born in the slums of the Philippines, one of seven children whose mother abandoned them when she was only 5. But she found her way out when Catholic nuns offered her and her siblings an education. Now, with numerous post graduate degrees, international political experience, and most recently serving as Microsoft’s Regional Director for Corporate, External, and legal affairs in Southeast Asia, Astrid Tuminez has become the first female president of a major university in Utah. Fox 13 News’s Bob Evans interviews her in this 3 Questions segment.

