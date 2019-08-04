Four injured during fireworks display at finale of ‘Roy Days’

ROY, Utah — Four people were injured during a fireworks display at Roy Days Saturday night.

Chief Jeff Comeau with the Roy City Fire Department said westerly winds started blowing not long after the fireworks display began.

The winds pushed some fireworks out of what is called the “fall zone” and into the crowd seated on the west side.

Four people were treated for minor burns, Chief Comeau said, but no one was transported to a hospital.

At that time, the decision was made to stop the rest of the fireworks display out of concern for the safety of the public.