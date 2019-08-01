SLC Police ask for help identifying men accused of assaulting officers at inland port protest

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking for help identifying two men accused of assaulting police officers during a protest last month.

Salt Lake City Police released the photos Thursday, stating the two men are wanted in connection with the protest against the inland port on July 9. That protest ended with eight arrests.

The release describes the men and the allegations against them as follows:

“The first suspect is a male white adult with gauged ear piercings and black hair. He is wearing a white tee-shirt and grey hat. This individual violently assaulted an officer during the protest. The second suspect is a male white adult with a shaved head. He is wearing a white tee-shirt possibly with the words ‘boot party’ on the front. This male spit in the face of a police officer and assaulted an officer who was on the ground.”

Activists have criticized the department’s handling of the protest, saying officers escalated the situation rather than protesters. Others have said police used excessive force that day.

Still, others have said the protesters went too far.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert referred to protesters’ actions as “borderline terrorism”.

Police released some bodycam footage from the incident and Fox 13 News has made our footage available to the public as well.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the men to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-124550.