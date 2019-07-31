Woman sentenced to two years probation for crash that killed three people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FILLMORE, Utah -- With great courage, Tyler Bavo stood in court Wednesday seeking justice for his family. The last time Bavo had been in Millard County, Utah was more than a year ago when he lost his parents and younger brother in a car accident.

Jennifer Diamond was sentenced to 24 months probation for her role in the deadly crash, which happened on June 19, 2018.

In a written statement read in court, Diamond said she had gone out of her lane to pass a car, then never turned back into her own lane.

Prosecutor David Corbett said Diamond was speeding, going around 65 miles per hour at the time, and that she never even put her foot on the brake when she hit the Bavo’s.

“There have been lots of tears,” said Bavo in a video recorded by prosecutors. “But I know all of those tears are from the love people had for y’all.”

Bavo was speaking about his two parents and younger brother Haden — his mother, who Bavo said taught him how to throw a football while his father inspired him in everything he did.

“You’re my little brother and I love you, fly high Haden,” said Bavo.

The injuries sustained from the accident are still healing, including the place where Bavo’s seatbelt cut into his stomach.

Supported by braces on his legs and holding on to a cane, Bavo stood before Judge Anthony Howell as Judge Howell spoke of his admiration for how Bavo has handled his loss.

“By definition, you are a victim in this case,” said Judge Howell. “But I don’t feel like that defines who you are. It’s more appropriate to call you a fighter; to call you a survivor, to call you a hero.”

Tears were shed as Judge Howell continued talking to Bavo and then asked Bavo what punishment he wants for the woman who crashed into Bavo’s family.

“I wouldn’t care if she went to jail or not,” said Bavo. “For the safety of other people. I don’t want anyone else to get hurt like my family was.”

Judge Howell then turned to Diamond — a woman from Sandy, Utah in her forties, who was facing three charges of negligible homicide and one count of reckless driving.

Lawyers debated for a few minutes on whether or not Diamond should be tried at a reckless driving or negligible driving standard.

Judge Howell addressed Diamond saying he believed she truly felt sorry and pain for what she had done—that any sentence he could deliver would not compare to the punishment she will give herself the remainder of her life.

“You’re about to tell me that she showed no concern for the Bavo family at this scene,” said Judge Howell, speaking to Corbett. “I think that that’s inconsistent and that that narrative is damaging for everyone involved.”

Diamond will serve 24 months in probation and in lieu of the $10,000 court fee, Judge Howell instructed Diamond to put the money towards a non-profit for driving safety.