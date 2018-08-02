× Utah woman charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 3 in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A Utah woman has been charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed three family members in Millard County in June.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Jennifer Diamond—42 of Sandy—has been charged with three counts of manslaughter as second-degree felonies, one count of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and one count of reckless driving as a class B misdemeanor.

The charges were filed in connection with a fatal crash that occurred June 19 in Millard County. The crash killed a married couple and their 11-year-old son while their 17-year-old son survived but suffered extremely critical injuries.

The deceased are 47-year-old Tyrone Bova, 43-year-old Holly Jo Bova, and 11-year-old Haden Bova. The family is from Archdale, North Carolina and was vacationing in Utah at the time.

Fox 8 in North Carolina reports their has been a surge of community support for Tyler Bova, the surviving teenager. You can follow his recovery on the Built Tyler Tough Facebook page.

The indictment filed Wednesday did not offer specific details about the reasons for the charges, but back in June troopers said they were investigating both distraction and excessive speed as possible contributing factors in the crash.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.