SLC Police investigating second drive-by shooting

Posted 6:29 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, July 31, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a second drive-by shooting Wednesday evening.

Police said this shooting happened near 400 South and Redwood Road before 6:00 p.m.

The victim is in serious condition and was shot in the abdomen and the shots came from a passing red sedan, according to SLCPD.

Police said it appears gang-related.

Earlier Wednesday, two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting near 1000 North Catherine Street.

Police said the boys suffered non-life threatening injuries and they could not confirm the shootings are related.

