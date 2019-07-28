× Police to give update on missing brothers from Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah — A press conference will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. with an update on the search for two men who went missing on Strawberry Reservoir 10 days ago.

Several days after authorities said the search efforts were scaling back, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office announced it would be holding a press conference with “important news about the search for Jim and Mark Gardiner” at 7 p.m. with a family spokesperson in attendance.

Fox 13 will stream the press conference live on our website and Facebook page.

An intense search and rescue operation took place July 18-21 for Jim Gardiner, 70, and Mark Gardiner, 61, after their boat showed up on the shore, still running and unoccupied.

The two brothers from Utah County had been fishing, and Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby said fishing gear was out on the boat, and a fish was found hooked on fishing line.

“One of the nets that family said should be there was not,” Rigby said during an interview Friday morning. “We run off different theories, and one of the theories is possibly … they were trying to net a fish and that something happened.”