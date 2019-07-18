× Unoccupied, running boat found at Strawberry Reservoir; search and rescue deployed to area

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews have been deployed to Strawberry Reservoir after an unoccupied boat that was still running was found near the shore, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received a call about the boat around 2:30 p.m. and state park rangers and deputies responded to the area.

They attempted to contact the owner of the boat, but could not.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was then notified and deployed to the area, according to Sgt. Ken Purdy with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Purdy also said crews are now looking for the owner of the boat.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.