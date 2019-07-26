SLC Police to release body cam from fatal officer-involved shooting that began with mental health call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Police will release body cam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting that began with a mental health call in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

Michael Brand, 43, was shot and killed July 16.

Officers responding to a mental health call said at some point during the encounter Brand pulled out a weapon, and one officer fired at that point.

Brand was hit and killed and a police officer suffered a minor injury from those shots.

Salt Lake City Police will release the footage and other details from the shooting and events leading up to it in a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. Fox 13 will stream that press conference on this page and on Facebook.

An executive order from the mayor requires Salt Lake City Police to release body cam footage from any officer-involved critical incident within 10 days.