Layton Police arrest man in connection with apartment fire, say spilled gasoline contributed to blaze

LAYTON, Utah — A man was arrested and faces charges of reckless endangerment and reckless burning after police said he sparked a fire in an apartment where he was storing gasoline.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex at 586 West and 1425 North in Layton Monday.

Firefighters putting out the blaze noticed it was difficult to extinguish and wondered if an accelerant was present, according to a press release from Layton Police.

Investigators determined the fire began in a ground floor apartment occupied by 20-year-old Angel David Colebrook.

Colebrook told police the fire began because he was playing with a lighter and incense candle.

“Gasoline was a contributing factor to the fire as it had been stored within the apartment, and at some point prior to the fire, had spilled onto the floor of the home,” the press release states.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Colebrook was booked into the Davis County Jail, where he faces one count of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless burning. Both are misdemeanors.

“Other charges may be filed pending further investigation,” the release states.